Liberty University defends firing of trans employee as protection of religious freedom

Ellenor Zinski, a former Liberty University employee, is suing the Christian institution, claiming she was terminated solely for her transgender identity.

Liberty University, represented by Liberty Counsel, asserts that it acted within its religious rights in dismissing Zinski, whose transition conflicted with the school’s Christian doctrinal principles, according to the Washington Times.

The university, which bases its teachings on traditional biblical values, views gender as immutable and has a clearly stated belief that rejecting one’s biological sex is sinful.

Liberty argued that this belief, central to its mission, grants it legal protection to make employment decisions aligned with its faith.

Zinski was hired to work at Liberty’s IT help desk in early 2023 and agreed at the outset to adhere to the school’s faith-based code of conduct. According to Liberty Counsel, Zinski did not disclose her transition until after completing her probationary period, later sending an email to human resources detailing her transition and requesting acknowledgment of her new gender identity.

Liberty Counsel’s founder, Mat Staver, contended that Zinski’s actions suggest an intent to challenge Liberty’s religious policies, which explicitly reject the idea of gender transition.

“All of this was done to set Liberty up and attempt to make an example out of the university,” Staver stated.

Liberty’s legal team has petitioned the court to dismiss the case, arguing that the Civil Rights Act allows religious institutions to make employment choices consistent with their faith, particularly on moral and doctrinal issues.

While the Supreme Court’s Bostock v. Clayton County decision protects against firing employees based on transgender status, the ruling did not clearly address whether religious employers, like Liberty, are exempt when their beliefs conflict with “modern interpretations” of anti-discrimination law.

The ACLU of Virginia, representing Zinski, disputed Liberty’s argument, claiming Zinski’s dismissal was an act of discrimination, and alleges that religious exemptions shouldn’t override anti-discrimination protections.