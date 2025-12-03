Opinion
Liberty University rocked by late-night bomb threat

Campus safety officials warned the university community to avoid the area of the threat and to stay alert.

Jared Harris | Deputy Editor
December 3, 2025, 7:43 am ET

Liberty University issued an emergency alert Tuesday night following a bomb threat reported near Williams Stadium.

The university’s Security and Public Safety Department posted the initial alert around 10:30 p.m. EST, warning students and staff to avoid the large traffic circle adjacent to the stadium, where the threat was reported.

[RELATED: Liberty University launches center for Israel to deepen Christian–Jewish ties]

“LU Emergency Notification: URGENT Bomb Threat reported at The Large Traffic Circle near Williams Stadium. Avoid the area. Follow the authorities’ instructions,” the alert stated.

A follow-up update confirmed that authorities were continuing to investigate the threat and urged the community to remain clear of the area.

[RELATED: Liberty University defends firing of trans employee as protection of religious freedom]

A final update, posted just after midnight, gave the all-clear and indicated that nothing was found at the site. 

The university has not issued further details on the nature of the threat or the outcome of the investigation.

