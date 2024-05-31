LIKE IT NEVER LEFT: Columbia students re-occupy campus as alumni weekend begins

Telegram: Popular University for Gaza

Anti-Israel Columbia University students re-occupied a portion of the south lawn on Friday evening after it was dismantled by police nearly a month ago.

The encampment was set up by Columbia University Apartheid Divest, which was one of the groups behind the previous encampment.

”At 7pm on the main campus South Lawn, a group of Palestinians, supported by the wider community at Columbia University, established a new encampment-style installation amid Columbia College’s Alumni Reunion,” a press release from Columbia University Apartheid Divest stated.

🇵🇸OFFICIAL CUAD PRESS RELEASE: Palestinian students, supported by CUAD, have launched a third encampment on Columbia’s South Lawn. pic.twitter.com/ufu61mbeQ5 — CU Apartheid Divest (@ColumbiaBDS) May 31, 2024

The encampment was dubbed named “Revolt for Rafah: Installation One” to “coincide with Columbia’s alumni fundraising push.”

”We urge alumni to withhold donations until the university ends its complicity in Israel’s crimes and meets their demands,” the group stated.

Signs which read “Liberated Zone” and “We’re Back B-tches” could be seen at the encampment.

According to NBC News, nearly 100 people were arrested at Columbia on April 30 to end the previous encampment.