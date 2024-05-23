LIVE BLOG: Congress questions leaders of Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA on campus anti-Semitism

Leaders from Northwestern University, Rutgers University, and the University of California, Los Angeles, will appear before a House committee on Thursday morning to discuss campus anti-Semitism.

The House Committee on Education & the Workforce will host Northwestern President Michael Schill, Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway, UCLA Chancellor Gene Block, and Secretary and CEO of the Phi Beta Kappa Society, Frederick M. Lawrence.

House Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) will give an opening statement for the hearing, titled “Calling For Accountability: Stopping Antisemitic College Chaos.”

[RELATED: Hamas thanks student protesters, dubs them part of the Oct. 7 ‘flood’ to annihilate Jews]

Follow below for live updates:

12:40 p.m.: All three university leaders were unable to name what groups were behind the anti-Israel encampments when asked by Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY).

Northwestern President Michael Schill: “I don’t know.”

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block: “I’m uncertain.”

Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway: “...I’m unable to tell you which organizations.”

Leaders of Northwestern, Rutgers, and UCLA were unable to name what groups were behind the encampments.



Northwestern’s Michael Schill: “I don’t know.”



UCLA’s Gene Block: “I’m uncertain.”



Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway: “...I’m unable to tell you which organizations.” pic.twitter.com/ccRyDzSnaL — Campus Reform (@campusreform) May 23, 2024

12:26 p.m.: UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said the anti-Israel encampment was “against policy” before being interrupted by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said the anti-Israel encampment was “against policy” before being interrupted by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). pic.twitter.com/xVgDSJJfQ2 — Campus Reform (@campusreform) May 23, 2024

11:57 a.m.: UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said that an investigation is underway after a Jewish student wasn’t allowed to enter a certain portion of campus, but said no disciplinary action has taken place.

This is unacceptable. Blocked from class for being Jewish by left wing activists. We can’t allow this to happen in America. @UCLA should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/crsKJiTsX4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 30, 2024

Michael Schill said he didn’t know about Northwestern University in Qatar’s partnership with Al Jazeera, but said he’s going to look into it in response to questions from Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT).

”I am actually concerned by the agreement you are talking about with Al Jazeera and we are going to look into it,” Schill said.

Campus Reform reported exclusively on a letter from the Coalition Against Anti-Semitism at Northwestern expressing concern over the agreement on May 13.

Michael Schill said he didn’t know about Northwestern University in Qatar’s partnership with Al Jazeera, but said he’s going to look into it in response to questions from Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT).



”I am actually concerned by the agreement you are talking about with Al Jazeera… pic.twitter.com/oSJmPRkijl — Campus Reform (@campusreform) May 23, 2024

11:02 a.m.: Northwestern President Michael Schill said Jewish and Israeli students weren’t consulted during negotiations with the pro-Palestine protesters.

Northwestern President Michael Schill said Jewish and Israeli students weren’t consulted during negotiations with the pro-Palestine protesters.



Schill even said it would have been “impractical” to do so. pic.twitter.com/c9JuiVxtiP — Campus Reform (@campusreform) May 23, 2024

10:56 a.m.: Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) grilled Northwestern President Michael Schill for its lack of action against anti-Semitic students.

Stefanik reiterated allegations that a Jewish student was assaulted, a student wearing a yarmulke was spat on, and a Jewish student was harassed and stalked while trying to go to Hillel.

Schill said they’re all allegations and the university is investigating them.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) grilled Northwestern President Michael Schill for its lack of action against anti-Semitic students.



Stefanik reiterated allegations that a Jewish student was assaulted, a student wearing a yarmulke was spat on, and a Jewish student was harassed and… pic.twitter.com/4SYnom7EWl — Campus Reform (@campusreform) May 23, 2024

10:50 a.m.: Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI) blasted Northwestern President Michael Schill for appointing Mahdi Haseeb, leader of the university’s Middle Eastern and North African Student Association, to the task force to combat anti-Semitism.

Shortly after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack, the Middle Eastern and North African Student Association released a statement “resoundingly” supporting “Palestinian resistance to over 75 years of Israeli state-sanctioned violence.”

Schill responded by simply saying he wouldn’t comment on speech by students.

10:35 a.m.: UCLA Chancellor Gene Block claimed he issued instructions to staff to make sure that all campus walkways were free for the entire campus community to walk through.

Video on social media showed that some portions of campus were being blocked off by anti-Israel protesters.

This is unacceptable. Blocked from class for being Jewish by left wing activists. We can’t allow this to happen in America. @UCLA should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/crsKJiTsX4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 30, 2024

10:28 a.m.: Northwestern President Michael Schill said he would never recommend divestment or an academic boycott of Israel to the Board of Trustees.

10:10 a.m.: Northwestern President Michael Schill said that the encampment was a “threat” to the community, saying there was “Anti-Semitic behavior that was making our Jewish students feel unsafe.”

Schill claimed that he rejected all of the demands from anti-Israel protesters and said that he was strongly opposed to divestment.

Northwestern President Michael Schill said that the encampment was a “threat” to the community, saying there was “anti-sematic behavior that was making our Jewish students feel unsafe.”



Schill claimed that he rejected all of the demands from anti-Israel protesters and said that… pic.twitter.com/urR4ecyOk6 — Campus Reform (@campusreform) May 23, 2024

9:52 a.m.: Rep. Foxx says anti-Israel protesters made “mockery” of campus leaders in opening statement.

”In the months following October 7, radicalized students have harassed, assaulted, and intimidated their Jewish peers. These antisemitic protests have led to hijacking buildings, erecting unlawful encampments, disrupting classrooms, and canceling commencements. They have been the principal agents of anti-Jewish harassment and violence and have made an absolute mockery of so-called university leaders.

That’s why the Committee is yet again calling for accountability from those in charge of universities, today with Mr. Michael Schill of Northwestern University, Dr. Gene Block of UCLA, and Dr. Jonathan Holloway of Rutgers University,” Foxx said.



