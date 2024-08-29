Liz Magill hired by Harvard Law School despite resignation over anti-Semitism controversy

Less than a year after resigning her position as the president of the University of Pennsylvania following controversial statements regarding anti-Semitism on campus, Liz Magill has been hired by Harvard University for a research position.

Magill’s CV was recently obtained by The Daily Pennsylvanian and shows that she will soon be a fellow at Harvard Law School’s Center on the Legal Profession. Additionally, she will be a visiting professor at the London School of Economics. Magill remains a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s law school.

Campus Reform has previously reported about Magill’s resignation in December. Magill, alongside the leaders of Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), each failed to say in testimony before the U.S. Congress that they would prohibit rhetoric advocating the “genocide of Jews.”

After her controversial congressional testimony, Magill faced calls for resignation, which she eventually heeded.

“It has been my privilege to serve as President of this remarkable institution,” Magill stated at the time of her resignation. “It has been an honor to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance Penn’s vital missions.”

After the announcement of Magill’s hiring, Shabbos Kestenbaum, a Harvard graduate who criticized the university at the Republican National Convention (RNC) for its anti-Semitism response, took to his social media account to criticize Harvard’s decision to hire Magill.

“Liz Magill, the former disgraced UPenn President, who couldn’t condemn the calls of genocide against Jews, has just been hired by Harvard,” Kestenbaum posted to X (formerly Twitter). “This is a slap in the face to Jewish students. She will join her friend Claudine Gay as two equally incompetent ‘scholars.’”

According to its website, Harvard Law School’s Center on the Legal Profession “conducts empirical research on the structures, norms, and dynamics of the global legal profession.”

It conducts research through the lens of six distinct pillars: Globalization, Careers & Diversity, Innovation & Legal Markets, Legal Practice, Legal Education, and Access to Justice.

Under the “Careers and Diversity” heading, the center’s website states: “Legal careers are changing rapidly—and the profession’s increasing diversity has been both a driver of, and profoundly affected by, these changes. The Center is at the forefront of empirically studying these issues, producing some of the most important scholarship on these topics.”

The website continues to describe how part of the focus of the center is on the “importance of diversity and inclusion” in legal fields.

Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Liz Magill for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.