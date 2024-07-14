LONG LIVE THE INTIFADA: UNC SJP attacks US on July 4, mocks ‘Star Spangled Banner’

The University of North Carolina’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine shared photos allegedly showing Israeli military actions in Gaza, featuring words from the Star Spangled Banner to attack the U.S. and Israel on Independence Day.



In the July 4 Instagram post, the lyrics from the national anthem were superimposed over photos that allegedly showed Israel’s 2009 military action against the terrorist group, Hamas.



“End all empires. Long live the intifada,” the post concludes.



The last photo, which claims to show Israel assaulting “a village in southern Lebanon with white phosphorus” this October, is captioned: “The US stands opposed to Palestinian self-determination. This nation’s purported love of freedom is a lie.”



The Lebanese terrorist group, Hezbollah, has repeatedly attacked Israeli territory since the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre of Jewish civilians. Israel has responded to these attacks.



According to some estimates, Israel has evacuated more than 80,000 Israeli civilians from the country’s northern border to bring them to safety due to Hezbollah’s repeated rocket attacks from Lebanon.



The SJP specifically targeted U.S. support for the Jewish State in the ongoing war and in its previous, 2009 war against Hamas, claiming that the U.S. supplied Israel with white phosphorous artillery shells and showing pictures of the collateral damage from the war.



Experts have pointed out that Hamas deliberately hides itself in civilian areas and buildings like schools and hospitals, and that Israel makes strenuous efforts to limit collateral damage and spare civilians.



The SJP wrote: “It is our love of Palestinian freedom and life that drives us to demand an end to this genocide by any means necessary.”



Campus Reform has contacted the University of North Carolina for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.