Louisiana governor calls out LSU women's basketball team for blowing off pre-game national anthem: 'Matter of respect'

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry called out the Louisiana State University women’s basketball game for its practice of not being on the basketball court for the pre-game national anthem.

As the LSU women’s basketball team has been doing for the past season, it skipped the national anthem during the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Elite Eight game against Iowa on Monday, according to Fox News.

Landry, a Republican, wrote on X that a policy should be put in place requiring that collegiate players be present for the national anthem.

”My mother coached women’s high school basketball during the height of desegregation, no one has a greater respect for the sport and for Coach Mulkey. However, above respect for that game is a deeper respect for those that serve to protect us and unite us under one flag!,” Landry wrote. “It is time that all college boards, including Regent, put a policy in place that student athletes be present for the national anthem or risk their athletic scholarship! This is a matter of respect that all collegiate coaches should instill.”

In a follow-up interview with Fox News, Landry explained his position.

”I’m not calling out the players or coach Mulkey. I support coach Mulkey. My statement said that. I think this is a bigger question,” Landry said. “This is a bigger problem for collegiate sports nationally and in Louisiana. I just sent out a letter to each one of our college boards telling them that those college boards should put in place a policy that respects the national anthem.

”The national anthem is as much a part of American sports as is the actual game that’s being played. And the fact that there is not a policy, and it says, ‘Listen, these players are going to be out there and respect the flag and respect those that go out there and protect us is really disrespectful in and of itself,” he added.

Landry called it “unfortunate” that the LSU women’s basketball team wasn’t on the court for the national anthem.

Following the game, LSU women’s Basketball Head Coach Kim Mulkey said that it was part of her team’s pre-game routine and wasn’t “intentionally” done.

LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward wrote in a statement on X Friday that it has reviewed a statement from Landry regarding the national anthem.

”We have reviewed Governor Landry’s letter on the national anthem. At LSU we have and will always be dedicated to the flag, the anthem and the country,” Woodward wrote. “We consistently look at all our processes and will do so again. As Louisiana’s flagship university, LSU always strives to represent the higher ideals and values of our students, our state and our country.”



