Macklemore dedicates new 'Hind's Hall' song to pro-Hamas activists

American rapper Macklemore released a song on Monday praising pro-Hamas student protesters.



The song is titled “HIND’S HALL” in reference to the building that Columbia University activists took over as part of the anti-Israel protest at the Ivy League school. The building, Hamilton Hall, was dubbed “Hind’s Hall” by the anti-Israel protesters, in honor of a girl who perished in the current war between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas.



In the video uploaded to Instagram, Macklemore endorses activists who participated in Colombia’s “Gaza Solidarity Encampment.”



In the song, Macklemore praises current civil unrest, singing: “The problem isn’t the protests, it’s what they’re protesting. Cause it goes against what our country is funding.” He also sings: “Block the barricade until Palestine is free. Block the barricade until Palestine is free. When I was seven, I learned a lesson from Cube and Eazy-E. What was it again? Oh yeah, f*** the police.”



In another verse, he supports civil unrest as a result of the Israel-Hamas war: “Actors in badges protecting property. And a system that was designed by white supremacy. But the people are in the streets. You can pay off Meta, you can’t pay off me. Politicians who serve by any means.”



Claiming that pro-Hamas protests aren’t anti-Semitic, Macklemore adds: “We see the lies in ‘em. Claimin’ it’s anti-Semitic to be anti-Zionist. I’ve seen Jewish brothers and sisters out there and ridin’ in. Solidarity and screamin’ ‘Free Palestine’ with them.”



Defending the student anti-Israel protests at schools in the United States, the song also features the lyrics: “If students in tents posted on the lawn occupyin’ the quad is really against the law, and a reason to call in the police and their squad, where does genocide land in your definition, huh?”



Criticizing President Biden’s alleged support for Israel’s counterattack against the terror group following the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre of Jewish civilians, Macklemore sings: “The blood is on your hands, Biden, we can see it all. And f*** no, I’m not votin’ for you in the fall.”



The video also displays one shot of defaced steps at Columbia with a spray-painted message incorrectly spelling Palestine: “FREE PALASTINE.”



The video uploaded by Macklemore on Instagram has also been shared by Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine’s Instagram story, amid other pro-Hamas posts being featured by the student group on Instagram, such as a video of students who broke into Hamilton Hall last week.



The rapper indicated in his post that “[o]nce it’s up on streaming all proceeds to UNRWA,” in reference to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, which Israel has accused of being connected to Hamas.



Israel has also claimed that some UNRWA employees took part in the Oct. 7 terrorist massacre.



Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University and Macklemore for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.