Maine judge and coach thanks Riley Gaines Center's 'phenomenal' help protecting women athletes

The state of Maine continues to be in controversy recently due to Governor Janet Mills telling President Trump that she would “see you in court” over his executive order to prohibit men from competing in women’s sports.

Before that exchange, a male high school student competing on a girls’ team helped his school win a state championship in a pole vault competition on Feb. 17. The student, who identifies as a girl, won his competition by over six inches.

State Representative Laurel Libby has since taken to social media to point out that just last year, the student competed in the same event in the boys’ competition and only placed fifth.

UPDATE: We’ve learned that *just ONE year ago* John was competing in boy’s pole vault. That’s when he had his fifth place finish.



So all of this has transpired in the last year, with the full blessing of the Maine Principals’ Association. — Rep. Laurel Libby (@laurel_libby) February 19, 2025

In a Fox News appearance on Monday, Allen Cornwall, a Maine pole vault coach and judge, noted the obvious physical advantages that males have in the sport and agreed that allowing a boy to compete against girls was not “fair.”

”People are afraid to talk about these things, and as an official, I struggled a bit whether just being the official, I was supporting this,” he stated.

Cornwall also noted the “sadness” and “desperation” displayed by girls during such competitions.

After President Trump’s executive order, Cornwall said he would “do the right thing by these girls” and follow suit on enforcing the order. He also credits the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute for its “phenomenal” guidance in helping him to explain his stance to the local high school athletics conference.

”It is difficult to feel that you have a woman governor that isn’t supporting the women,” he said of Governor Mills.

Cornwall also noted the “incredibly positive” feedback he has received for defending women’s sports and encouraging others to speak up about the topic.

”When I started bringing this [issue] up ... I wanted to make sure I didn’t make it particularly about being conservative or being liberal, I wanted to be about what’s right for young ladies,” he noted.