Maine school board upholds transgender team and bathroom ban

In a bold move aligning with federal directives, the Regional School Unit 24 school board in Sullivan, Maine, voted to reaffirm a policy that limits bathroom access and athletic participation to students’ biological sex.

The decision, originally made in October, echoes President Trump’s executive order, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” and places RSU 24 among a growing number of districts nationwide reinforcing sex-based distinctions in public education.

According to WABI, roughly 100 community members packed Tuesday night’s meeting, where dozens voiced passionate arguments both for and against the policy.

Despite ongoing legal threats from the Maine Human Rights Commission, the board stood firm and secured legal representation to defend its stance.

Superintendent Michael Eastman acknowledged the intensity of the debate but said the board remains committed to careful consideration and communication as it moves forward. The board is expected to revisit related district policies in January, assessing how this decision will shape broader governance.

At RSU 73, a similar legal fight is playing out over transgender students’ ability to access spaces and activities restricted to members of the opposite biological sex. The school board there is paying defense attorneys upwards of $275 an hour, according to documents reviewed by WGME.

RSU 24’s stand comes at a time when schools across the country are facing increased scrutiny and litigation over gender policies.

The outcome of this legal fight could set a significant precedent for how public education systems balance civil rights, parental concerns, and federal mandates.