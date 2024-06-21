Opinion
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office drops charges against most Columbia University anti-Israel occupiers

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
June 21, 2024, 9:42 am ET

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office dropped charges against most anti-Israel campus occupiers arrested in early May at Columbia University, citing a lack of evidence.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Thursday dismissed cases against 31 out of the 46 people arrested at Columbia University for trespassing who were affiliated with an anti-Israel occupation of a campus building, according to NBC News.

Prosecutors offered a plea deal to 14 individuals, stating their cases would be dropped if they aren’t arrested in the next six months, but they rejected the offer.

One defendant, James Carlson, wasn’t offered a plea agreement and has charges stemming from allegedly burning an American flag 2at Columbia.

[RELATED: Hamas-endorsed students invade Columbia building, worker says occupiers ‘held me hostage’]

According to the Columbia Spectator, at around 12:30 a.m. on April 30, protesters rushed into Hamilton Hall while holding metal barricades. Once inside, they used tables and chairs to block entry doors from the inside. Protesters could be heard cheering as individuals entered the building with barricades.

The individuals put black trash bags and tape over security cameras and broke windows on the door.

At 12:40 a.m., a facilities worker inside Hamilton Hall was allowed to leave, yelling “They held me hostage” to the crowd outside.

An “Intifada” banner was also hung from the top of the university building.

The prosecutor from Bragg’s office said the charges would have been “extremely difficult” to prove because of the lack of evidence, noting that surveillance cameras were covered up and the use of masks made it difficult to identify the individuals.

[RELATED: Columbia faces ANOTHER civil rights investigation by Department of Education amid Hamas-endorsed campus occupation]

A lawyer for the defendants also asked a judge to dismiss the charges against anyone accused, stating that there aren’t allegations that those accused either damaged property or harmed people.


