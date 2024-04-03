Manhattan’s school board takes a stand on transgender athletes in girls' sports

Manhattan’s largest school district voted in favor of a measure which may lead to a ban of transgender individuals from playing in girls sports.

A Manhattan school board passed a resolution on March 20 to convene a committee aimed at reviewing the current gender guidelines in New York City schools.

The resolution has gained support from Caitlyn Jenner, an outspoken transgender individual who said that men are “taking valuable opportunities” from women, and “causing physical harm,” according to NBC News.

Students in the school district have been allowed to participate in sports based on their gender identity rather than their biological sex since 2019, a policy that has garnered both support and opposition.

The resolution, passed by a 8-3 vote by the school board representing District 2 has stirred strong emotions among educators, parents, and advocates on both sides, according to CBS News.

One parent, Linda Quarles, said “There are considerable physical safety concerns” with allowing transgender individuals to participate in women’s sports.

Leonard Silverman, president of Community Education Council 2, said “This is an issue where our definitions of gender are continuing to evolve.”

Another parent, Chase Strangio, said any attempt to limit transgender participation in women’s sports is “illegal.”

New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher shared a similar opinion, stating: “Denying them ability to participate in sports aligned with their gender identity is not only wrong, it’s flatly illegal.”