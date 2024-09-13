Many students born after 9/11 sympathize with Osama bin Laden: WATCH
We need a revival of patriotic education, says Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano
Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano joined Steve Gruber on Real America’s Voice to discuss why the failed education system makes students born after 9/11 less patriotic than past generations.
Thirty percent of Gen Z-ers believe Osama bin Laden “had the right ideas,” Giordano said Wednesday, the 23rd anniversary of the terrorist attack. “Over the last several years, our education system has promoted anti-Americanism,” he explained. “They constantly denigrate America.”
Giordano noted that in contrast to earlier generations, today’s students have no personal memory of the 2001 terrorist attacks — underscoring the critical need for accurate, patriotic education. “There is hope; we can fix this problem,” Giordano told viewers. “Learn about the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Declaration of Independence.”