Many students born after 9/11 sympathize with Osama bin Laden: WATCH

We need a revival of patriotic education, says Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano

September 13, 2024, 1:14 pm ET


Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano joined Steve Gruber on Real America’s Voice to discuss why the failed education system makes students born after 9/11 less patriotic than past generations.

Thirty percent of Gen Z-ers believe Osama bin Laden “had the right ideas,” Giordano said Wednesday, the 23rd anniversary of the terrorist attack. “Over the last several years, our education system has promoted anti-Americanism,” he explained. “They constantly denigrate America.” 

[RELATED: PROF. GIORDANO: Why 30% of Gen Z sympathize with Osama bin Laden]

Giordano noted that in contrast to earlier generations, today’s students have no personal memory of the 2001 terrorist attacks — underscoring the critical need for accurate, patriotic education. “There is hope; we can fix this problem,” Giordano told viewers. “Learn about the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Declaration of Independence.”

