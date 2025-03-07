Marco Rubio threatens to deport international students who ‘support terrorists,' including Hamas

Screenshot taken from X account of Sec. of State Marco Rubio.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently issued a warning that foreigners who support terrorist groups could be deported–-including international students.

“Those who support designated terrorist organizations, including Hamas, threaten our national security,” Rubio wrote on X on Thursday. “The United States has zero tolerance for foreign visitors who support terrorists. Violators of U.S. law — including international students — face visa denial or revocation, and deportation.”

Rubio’s comments on Thursday follow earlier, similar statements he made during his confirmation hearing in January.

At that time, Rubio stated: “If you apply for a visa to come into the United States, and in the process of being looked at, it comes to light that you are a supporter of Hamas, [then] we wouldn’t let you in. If we knew you were a supporter of Hamas, we would not give you a visa. So now that you got the visa and you’re inside the U.S., and now we realize you’re a supporter of Hamas, we should remove your visa.”

Also in January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that could result in the deportation of foreign students who show or give support to terrorist organizations such as Hamas.



The State Department told Fox News that, on Wednesday, it had “revoked the first visa of an alien who was previously cited for criminal behavior in connection with Hamas-supporting disruptions.”



The anti-Israel college and university campus protests in 2024 frequently saw students express their support for Hamas and its Oct. 7 terrorist massacre of Jewish civilians.



Some professors and other activists have also openly celebrated such groups, expressing their joy over the Oct. 7 massacre or lionizing terrorist leaders such as Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah or Hamas’s Yahya Sinwar.

