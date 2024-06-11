MARSCHALL: 'We need mass firings, mass expulsions, and mass arrests' to combat campus anti-Semitism

Zachary Marschall, Editor-in-Chief of Campus Reform, joined Kelly Wright on “America’s Hope” to discuss the rise of anti-Semitism on college campuses and the lack of response from university administrations.

Wright said that there’s a glaring double standard, stating that if the behavior seen today on college campuses were against Black or Islamic students, there would be outrage.

Marschall said that there’s a large group in higher education who doesn’t care about Jewish students.

“As I’ve said repeatedly for the past year, a lot of people in higher education don’t care about Jews. The people with the power in higher education...have an outdated set of values and an outdated perception of how politics plays out on college campuses,” Marschall explained.

At Northwestern University, for example, Marschall said that Jewish students weren’t able to walk through a portion of campus to get to class.

Pointing out the disconnect between university administrations and reality, Marschall said: “Students have been brainwashed and cultivated into thinking that being anti-Semitic and being anti-American is a sign of nuance and sophistication.”

When asked about possible solutions, Marschall proposed mass firings, expulsions, and arrests.

“We need mass firings, we need mass expulsions, and we need mass arrests,” Marschall said. “And very shockingly, few people have actually been expelled from campuses, they are given warnings, they’re given letters saying why it’s bad. But that doesn’t stop them from teaching classes. That doesn’t stop them from being on campus to threaten and intimidate Jewish students.”

Marschall praised how Gov. Ron DeSantis is handling the situation on college campuses, stating that there’s a zero-tolerance policy at institutions within Florida.

”What is happening in Florida. It’s great. I think, Governor DeSantis has given incredible leadership, making sure that his public university system has a zero-tolerance policy for this kind of domestic terrorism,” Marschall said.