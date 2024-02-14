Mayorkas impeached as colleges grapple with how to handle illegal immigration crisis

The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday evening to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas by a narrow vote of 214-213, along party lines. Republicans accuse the official of failing both to enforce immigration laws and to control the country’s southern border.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told ABC News that the impeachment is “without a shred of evidence or legitimate Constitutional grounds, and despite bipartisan opposition, House Republicans have falsely smeared a dedicated public servant who has spent more than 20 years enforcing our laws and serving our country.”

”Secretary Mayorkas and the Department of Homeland Security will continue working every day to keep Americans safe,” the spokesperson added.

As Mayorkas was impeached, here’s a look at how higher education has handled the border crisis:

University of California:

In May, the University of California system issued a statement stating that they planned to remove employment restrictions for the hiring of undocumented students.

“The University is committed to ensuring that all students, regardless of their immigration status, can pursue and attain a world-class UC education...This should include providing enriching student employment opportunities to all students,” said University of California President Michael Drake and Board of Regents Chair Richard Leib.





New York City:

State officials in New York, including Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams had discussed plans in Summer 2023 to house some migrants in college dorms, since shelters reached maximum capacity.

While it’s unclear how many migrants were housed in college dorms throughout the state, Fox News Digital reported in August 2023 that Buffalo State University had evicted 44 migrants who were housed in dormitories on campus.

According to the report, in May, the university agreed to allow migrants to stay in dorm rooms at the university temporarily.

Department of Education:

The Department of Education on Jan. 12 released a proposal that would expand Federal TRIO programs to illegal immigrants. TRIP programs are a set of “outreach and student services” designed to prepare “low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities” for college.