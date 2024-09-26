Med school prof claims there are student ‘concerns’ over Israeli student’s ‘participation’ in ‘genocide’ due to IDF service

A medical professor at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) recently posted to social media about her students’ concerns about an Israeli classmate who may have “participated in the genocide of Palestinians.”

“Med students at UCSF are concerned that a first year student from Israel is in their class,” UCSF Professor Rupa Marya appeared to have posted to her X account, in a post that has since been deleted. “They’re asking if he participated in the genocide of Palestinians in the IDF before matriculating into medical school in CA. How do we address this in our professional ranks?”

Rupa Marya, who is regularly engaged in deceitful anti-#Israel propaganda, is now harassing and potentially inciting against a first year medical student at @UCSF based on their #Israel|i national origin. pic.twitter.com/CBBY6nB4d3 — Israel in San Francisco (@IsraelinSF) September 21, 2024

[RELATED: Anti-Israel activists vandalize Ben Franklin statue at UPenn, call it ‘symbol of imperial violence and colonialism’]

This is not the first time that Marya has caused controversy due to her anti-Israel criticisms. In January, she described Zionism as a “structural impediment to health equity.”

“The presence of Zionism in US medicine should be examined as a structural impediment to health equity,” Marya wrote. “Zionism is a supremacist, racist ideology and we see Zionist doctors justifying the genocide of Palestinians.”

In the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack against Israel, Marya co-authored an op-ed that attacked Israel for what she called a “genocide” in Gaza.

“Dehumanization is a part of the colonial process, and is the prelude to massacre,” she wrote in a YES! article, which was published on Nov. 1, 2023. “The use of this language is the heralding event we must recognize in order to intercept and collectively intervene to prevent genocide.”

“This is an engineered catastrophe designed to maximize human suffering,” the piece continued.

Marya is a professor of internal medicine at UCSF. Her biography on the school’s website explains that her work “sits at the nexus of climate, health and racial justice.”

[RELATED: ‘SERIOUS AND PERVASIVE’: Columbia task force details anti-Semitism at school, makes recommendations for change]

“Dr Marya founded the Deep Medicine Circle, a women of color-led organization committed to healing the wounds of colonialism through food, medicine, story, restoration and learning,” the web page states.

“Because of her work advancing health equity,” the website continues, “Dr. Marya was appointed by Governor Newsom to the Healthy California for All Commission, to advance a model for universal healthcare in California.”

In July, Dr. Gil Rabinovici, an Israeli-American neurologist at UCSF, stated that patients have described being exposed to “antisemitic hatred, political symbols, and negative comments” at the UCSF Medical Center. One Jewish patient claimed he heard chants of “Intifada, Intifada” and “End the Israeli occupation” from his hospital room.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of California, San Francisco and Rupa Marya for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.