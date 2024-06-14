Meet the UC Santa Cruz students arrested at Hamas-endorsed encampment

Police at the University of California, Santa Cruz, arrested 112 students on May 31 while clearing an anti-Israel encampment.

In total, 112 UCSC students, three faculty, one staff member, and eight other individuals were arrested while police cleared the encampment, according to Lookout Santa Cruz.

Eight additional protesters were arrested Monday after occupying a building on campus, according to KSBW.

UC Santa Cruz Chancellor Cynthia Larive wrote in a message to the campus community that she took action to protect campus safety.

[RELATED: Meet the University of Florida students arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest]

“We know there will be disagreement about the decision and the steps taken to support campus safety,” Larive wrote. “However, as I wrote in my message Friday, our ultimate responsibility is for the safety and well-being of the entire campus community. We continue to believe that it was a necessary decision at a critical time.”

Meet the University of California, Santa Cruz students who were arrested and booked into jail during the anti-Israel protest:

- Jamie Hindery (28)

- Aracely Alva Coello (21)

- Caitlin Driggett (22)

- Andrea Reynoso (21)

- Ben Deak (21)

- Cyreine Adams (25)

- Ciara O’Reilly (20)

- Ethan Stubbs (19)

- Frances Terrien (21)

- Isadora Sacco (18)

- Juan Guzman (20)

- Kiana Josephson (21)

- Miles David Des Voigne (20)

-Matthew Sarti (22)

- Mohika Pandey (18)

- Maryam Sadeghifard (19)

- Owen Roberts (18)

- Theodora Volpe (19)

- Ulysses Noe (19)











