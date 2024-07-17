Meet the University of Connecticut students and alumni arrested at anti-Israel encampment

14 University of Connecticut students and alumni were arrested at an anti-Israel protest on April 30.

According to NBC Connecticut, students who established the encampment were warned several times to take down the tents, but the protest could continue. Students disobeyed the order to take down the tents four times, which led to police entering the encampment and arresting students.

In a post on Instagram, the Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Connecticut criticized the university’s response to the encampment, claiming, “Instead of supporting students services and university employees, UConn prefers to sic the cops on peaceful protesters for daring to question its ties to the war industry and the genocidal Zionist entity.”

Arrest reports obtained by Accuracy in Media reveal the students and alumni arrested at the encampment.

Below is a list of the University of Connecticut students who were arrested:

Harry Cohen (20) UConn student. Charged with criminal trespass in the first degree and disorderly conduct.

Meshkath Afsana Ullaha (20) UConn student. Charged with criminal trespass in the first degree and disorderly conduct.

Liliana Tangredi (19) UConn student. Charged with criminal trespass in the first degree and disorderly conduct.

Emily Ann Pollen (20) UConn student. Charged with criminal trespass in the first degree and disorderly conduct.

Alexander Steven Washburn (22) UConn student. Charged with criminal trespass in the first degree and disorderly conduct.

Sai Vankamamid (21) UConn student. Charged with criminal trespass in the first degree and disorderly conduct.

Evie Elisabeth Knowlton (21) UConn student. Charged with criminal trespass in the first degree and disorderly conduct.

Nolan K. Reid (20) UConn student. Charged with criminal trespass in the first degree and disorderly conduct.

Elizabeth Patricia Schroeder (20) UConn student. Charged with criminal trespass in the first degree and disorderly conduct.

Dylan Tan Steer (20) UConn student. Charged with criminal trespass in the first degree and disorderly conduct.

Fatimah Hassan Mansour (21) UConn student. Charged with criminal trespass in the first degree and disorderly conduct.

Emily Renee Niger (20) UConn student. Charged with criminal trespass in the first degree and disorderly conduct.

Jenna Abduljawad Rabah (21) UConn alumni. Charged with criminal trespass in the first degree and disorderly conduct.

Sydney Rose Cleaveland (21) UConn alumni. Charged with criminal trespass in the first degree and disorderly conduct.



