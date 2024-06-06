Opinion
Meet the University of Florida students arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest

Six students at the University of Florida were arrested during anti-Israel protests on April 29.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
June 6, 2024, 9:49 am ET

Six students at the University of Florida were arrested during anti-Israel protests on April 29.

The Students were arrested while attempting to establish a pro-Palestine occupation on the University of Florida’s campus, according to FOX 13.

At the time, a university spokesman said the school “is not a day care.”

“This is not complicated: The University of Florida is not a day care, and we do not treat protesters like children – they knew the rules, they broke the rules, and they’ll face the consequences,” Orlando said. “For many days, we have patiently told protesters – many of whom are outside agitators – that they were able to exercise their right to free speech and free assembly.”

[RELATED: FOLLOW THE MONEY: Cal State Los Angeles SJP promotes terrorist organization and plane hijacker in fundraising poster]


Meet the University of Florida students who were arrested during the anti-Israel protest:

- Parker Stanley Hovis (25) - initially charged with trespassing, failing to leave property on order by owner.


- Augustino Matthais Pulliam (20) - initially charged with fail to obey police or fire department and obstruction without violence.


- Tess Jaden Segal (20) - initially charged with fail to obey police or fire department and wearing hood or mask on public property.


- Roseanna Yashoda Bisram (20) - initially charged with fail to obey police or fire department, obstruction without violence, and wearing hood or mask on public property.


- Allan Frasheri (20) - initially charged with battery on specified personnel, which is a third-degree felony. Court documents indicate that Frasheri spat on a police officer.


- Keely Nicole Gliwa (23) - initially charged with fail to obey police or fire department, obstruction without violence, and wearing hood or mask on public property.


