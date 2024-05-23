Opinion
Meet the University of South Florida students arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest

Four students at the University of South Florida were arrested during anti-Israel protests on April 30.

May 23, 2024, 4:40 pm ET

Four students at the University of South Florida were arrested during anti-Israel protests on April 30.

In total, 10 arrests were made at the protest, as reportedby WFLA

Pulbic records obtained by Campus Reform reveal that four of those arrested are students at the University of South Florida, and two of them are former students. The rest have no affiliation with the university.

[RELATED: University of South Florida anti-Israel protester brought firearm to campus, shared Hamas propaganda on Facebook: Police]

Below is a list of USF students arrested at the anti-Israel protest:


- Cameron Pressey (27) was arrested and initially charged with unlawful assembly, trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, and resisting officer without violence.




- Anas Khalid Juma (21) was arrested and initially charged with resisting officer without violence, unlawful assembly, and trespass on property other than structure or conveyance.




Leonardo Tilelli (23) was arrested and initially charged with trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, unlawful assembly x2, resisting officer without violence x3, battery on a law enforcement officer (felony), and resisting officer with violence (felony).




Emmanuel Atmosfera (21) was arrested and initially charged with resisting an officer with violence, disrupting school or lawful assembly, resisting an officer without violence, trespassing upon school grounds after notice, and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony with a weapon (felony).


