Meet the University of Texas at Austin students and staff arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest

19 students and staff at the University of Texas at Austin were arrested during anti-Israel protests on April 24.

A total of 57 people were arrested during anti-Israel protests at the University of Texas at Austin in late April. All charges were dropped by the Travis County attorney’s office, according to the Texas Tribune. All protesters were initially charged with criminal trespass.

According to the report, students arrested were banned from campus, and can only come on campus for “academic reasons.”

An encampment didn’t form at UT-Austin, and administrators made clear that it wouldn’t be tolerated.

”Simply put, The University of Texas at Austin will not allow this campus to be ‘taken’ and protesters to derail our mission in ways that groups affiliated with your national organization have accomplished elsewhere,” a letter from university administrators stated. “Please be advised that you are not permitted to hold your event on the University campus. Any attempt to do so will subject your organization and its attending members to discipline including suspension under the Institutional Rules.”

Below is a list of UT-Austin students and staff arrested at the anti-Israel protest:

Colin Bernadac (19)





Mia Cisco (23)









Lynnae Destiny Huerta (21)









Arwyn R Heilrayne (19)









Rhiannon Haman (35) -- supervising attorney at the University of Texas School of Law Justice Center.

















Anne Marie Jardine (22)









Hikmah Jamal (21)









Aryel Meja (23)









Saja Naser (21)









James Obrien (22)









Anan Milton Ammer Qaddumi (21)









Sereen Quwasami (19)









Marie Kaileen Rooks (19)









Jordee Rodriguez (29)









Jeneen Sadi (19)









Caleb Staten (20)









Citialli Soto-Ferate (22)









Manning Carl Stott (26)









Allyce Dezaree Walker (21)




