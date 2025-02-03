Opinion
'Meritocracy is back': WATCH

Campus Reform Reporter Emily Sturge joined Real America's Voice to discuss how universities are increasingly reinstating the use of standardized tests in their admissions process.

February 3, 2025, 9:25 am ET

Campus Reform Reporter Emily Sturge joined Real America’s Voice to discuss how universities are increasingly reinstating the use of standardized tests in their admissions process. 

”Meritocracy is back,” Sturge told host Steve Gruber.

[RELATED: University of Miami is latest college to reinstate mandatory standardized testing]

”It’s very refreshing to see this trend of universities reinstating merit-based practices that reward students based on their achievements rather than their skin color,” Sturge added. 

