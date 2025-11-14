Michigan approves first overhaul of health standards since 2007, adds guidelines on gender identity and sexuality

The Michigan State Board of Education voted 6–2 on Thursday to approve a sweeping update to the state’s health education standards, adding new material on gender identity, sexual orientation, and LGBTQ relationships for K–12 students.

The changes, which mark the first major revision since 2007, have drawn sharp criticism from conservative groups and state lawmakers who argue they undermine parental rights and promote ideology in the classroom.

The board’s decision came after hours of public debate in Lansing, where hundreds of parents, educators, and community members voiced their opinions. According to Detroit Free Press, supporters said the new standards provide inclusive and relevant instruction for today’s students, while opponents argued they cross legal boundaries separating health education from sex education.

Under the new guidelines, elementary students will learn about puberty and hygiene, while middle school lessons introduce concepts of gender identity, expression, and sexual orientation. High school students will discuss consent, healthy relationships, and how social pressures influence sexual behavior.

Michigan Public quotes Republican board member Nikki Snyder as saying the revisions confuse health education with sex education, potentially violating Michigan law that allows parents to opt their children out of sex-ed courses.

Lawmakers have also accused the Michigan Department of Education of trying to bypass parental consent requirements.

During a 30-day public comment period, the department received more than 1,300 responses, roughly two-thirds opposing the changes. Despite that feedback, the board voted to approve the standards, which the Department of Education said were designed to reflect modern realities, including social media’s influence on youth health.

Officials emphasized that the new standards are advisory, not mandatory.

Local school districts will still determine whether and how to incorporate the material into their curricula, and parents will retain the right to remove their children from sex education.