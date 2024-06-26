Missouri AG reportedly reviewing therapists, social workers in ongoing investigation into alleged abuse at Wash U Transgender Center

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is continuing an investigation into the Washington University in St. Louis Transgender Center by reportedly looking further into the therapists and social workers of the clinic. The office launched the investigation last year in response to allegations that the center had caused “permanent harm” to minors.

After the initial investigation began in February 2023, and following a new state law that cracked down on so-called “gender-affirming care,” the center ceased treating minors in September 2023. Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s investigation, which started by reviewing university documents, is now examining social workers and therapists who worked with the center.

Bailey’s investigation was prompted after Jamie Reed, who previously worked at the center for four years, accused the center of inflicting “permanent harm” to patients such as by lying to parents and children about the effects of puberty blockers.

In an affidavit, Reed also claimed that children who came in using the “pronouns” of inanimate objects such as “mushroom” or “rock” were put on puberty blockers. Reed is now the executive director of the LGBT Courage Coalition, a group that is “concerned with the current state of gender medicine for children & adolescents in the United States and Canada.”

Reed approves of Bailey’s office looking at the therapists and social workers who worked at the center.



“These providers wrote most of the letters giving the green light for children and adolescents to be started on medical treatments,” Reed told Campus Reform.

“As professionals they should be required to answer for their clinical decisions: why they wrote letters for children to start treatments after only one or two sessions, why many of their letters were virtually identical,” Reed continued.

The Washington University Transgender Center is affiliated with the university’s School of Medicine. The center provides hormone therapy according to its website, but does not appear to provide a list of social workers or therapists.

Campus Reform contacted A.G. Bailey’s office and the Washington University Transgender Center for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.