Missouri and Kansas federal judges temporarily block Biden's student loan handout plan

Federal judges appointed by former President Barack Obama temporarily blocked portions of President Biden’s student loan plan.

U.S. District Judge John Ross in Missouri wrote in his order that the Department of Education can’t forgive student loan balances moving forward, but can still have the ability to reduce monthly payments, according to ABC News.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree responded to a lawsuit by the state’s Attorney General Kris Kobach and 10 others, ruling that students who make 10 years of qualifying payments under the administration’s proposed program can have their loans forgiven.

Crabtree didn’t allow the Department of Education to implement a portion of the plan intended to help individuals with larger student loan balances lower their monthly payments.

Crabtree wrote in the ruling that the administration’s plan to lower monthly payments and shorten the repayment period “overreach any generosity Congress has authorized before.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement to ABC News that the Biden administration “will never stop fighting for students and borrowers — no matter how many roadblocks Republican elected officials and special interests put in our way.”



