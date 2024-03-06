MIT report documents widespread anti-Jewish hatred on campus before and after 10/7 attacks

A professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts has published a report detailing numerous instances of anti-Semitism at the school in recent times.

Professor Lionel Kimerling’s report, which was published on Feb. 26, “documents the rise of antisemitism at MIT” starting in the year prior to Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel. It also describes the “eruption of hostilities” towards Jewish students on campus in the wake of the deadly events against Israelis.

The 32-page report documents dozens of instances of anti-Semitism at MIT, occurring between Oct. 22, 2022 and Feb. 12, 2024.

“The data collection and recording was a collaborative effort among faculty, students, and staff, representing a broad cross-section of the affected community,” the document states.

Kimerling told Fox News that his goal was to make public the “experiences of a small community—numbering only about one in twenty at MIT—that continues to pay the price for an explosion of angry activism that erupted after October 7th.”

The instances include the defacing of a Jewish Holocaust memorial, a drawing of a Nazi swastika on a board belonging to a Jewish faculty member, the MIT interfaith chaplain allegedly accusing Palestinians of being “wrongfully subjugated and oppressed by racist white European colonizers” (Israelis), as well as a DEI officer downplaying the Oct. 7 attacks and claiming Israel has no right to exist.

In another particular case during October 2023, after an erroneous and eventually retracted story accused Israel of attacking a hospital in Gaza and killing 500 people, an email was sent out by MIT’s Coalition Against Apartheid (CAA) that “[repeated] the false claim that Israel was to blame,” as the report reads.

“The CAA has not, to this date, retracted their irresponsible statement, nor did they seek contrition for spreading such falsehoods on campus,” the document claims. “Instead, one Jewish student who responded in an attempt to set the record straight was subsequently accused of ‘denying an active genocide.’”

The report also claims that, as of Feb. 8, “Jewish students have been unable to exercise their ‘religious objection’ to avoid paying dues to a [Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions] supporting union.”

“This report was written by a broad and diverse group of MIT faculty as an awareness alert to a degradation in mutual respect and collegiality that threatens the hallmark of MIT’s intellectual collaborations and success,” Kimerling also told Fox News.

“The core mission of MIT is teaching, research and industrial partnerships to build a better world,” he added. “We have confidence in our MIT community to provide a creative and productive infrastructure to support this mission.”

Professor Kimerling is the Thomas Lord Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at MIT. He has a B.S. and Ph.D. in metallurgy from MIT, and currently heads MIT’s Initiative for Knowledge and Innovation in Manufacturing.

Campus Reform has contacted MIT and Professor Kimerling for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.