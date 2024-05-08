Montana State to host special celebrations for 'multicultural' and 'LGBTQ-identifying' graduates
The ‘Multicultural Graduation’ will have graduates receive ‘culturally relevant stoles.’
The school previously held a ‘Latinx Graduation Celebration,’ but apparently is not hosting one this year.
Montana State University’s Diversity and Inclusion Student Commons (DISC) is hosting a “Multicultural Graduation” and a “Lavender Graduation.”
“Our annual celebrations recognize the achievements of students, including those with underrepresented identities and those who have worked with the DISC during their time at the university,” DISC claims.
DISC is calling “for the Multicultural and Lavender Leader Awards, which will be presented at the DISC Graduation Celebrations.”
[RELATED: Harvard DEI office plans another year of segregated graduation ceremonies, finally adds one for Jewish students]
A “Multicultural Graduation Celebration” will take place on Wednesday. As part of the celebration, participating students will receive “culturally relevant stoles.”
The DISC’s “Lavender Graduation” for LGBTQ-identifying students will occur on May 9. The DISC explains that “[a] Lavender Celebration recognizes LGBTQ+ and Ally students of all races and ethnicities and acknowledges their achievements of successfully completing the college experience. Lavender Celebrations are events to which LGBTQ+ and Ally students can look forward, and they are opportunities for students to be officially recognized and celebrated by the institution.”
[RELATED: Texas Woman’s University holds identity-based graduation ceremonies]
MSU’s DISC has held a “Latinx Graduation Celebration” in the past but does not appear to be hosting this ceremony this year.
Campus Reform contacted Montana State University and the Diversity and Inclusion Student Commons for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.