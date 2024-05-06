MORE LAVENDERS BLOOMING: Brandeis promotes 12th annual ‘Lavender Graduation’

Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts advertised for a separate graduation ceremony for students who identify as LGBTQ.



The ceremony, which counts as the school’s “twelfth annual Lavender Graduation,” was slated to take place on Thursday, May 2, as seen on the school website.



Sponsored by the school’s Gender and Sexuality Center, the event promised students involved that they will receive a “rainbow cord ... a rainbow tassel and a certificate” from the center, the event description states.

Among the services the center lists on its website is the “Peer Education Team,” which “works to develop student-led workshops on a variety of topics including identity exploration, allyship, navigating difficult conversations, and developing leadership skills.”



The description continues: “All of the GSC’s workshops are constructed through a feminist and critically queer lens. Student employees on the Peer Education Team routinely contact student groups on campus to offer their portfolio and periodically host drop in workshops in the GSC.”



Separate graduation ceremonies for various identity-based groups have become a staple on college and university campuses in recent years.



Campus Reform recently reported on “Lavender Graduations” at multiple schools, including MIT and Middlebury College.



Campus Reform has contacted Brandeis University and the Gender and Sexuality Center for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.