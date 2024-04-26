MORE SOGGY COMMIES: Pro-Hamas students self-identify as brave, battling raindrops in their new tents

Northwestern University students are on their second day of an anti-Israel occupation of campus after administrators backtracked on their decision to ban tents.

Despite forecasted rain and severe weather for Friday and Saturday, organizers of the encampment are asking protesters to stay, rain or shine, according to the Daily Northwestern.

Earlier on Friday, organizer Imam Omar Suleiman said “We will stay here until the pain goes away.”

The university’s Students for Justice in Palestine group released a list of demands before beginning the occupation, including demands for Northwestern to end partnerships that “legitimize genocide and occupation” and divest from companies that support Israel.

In posts on Instagram, SJP describes their protest area as a “liberated Zone.”

[RELATED: SOGGY COMMIES: Freezing Harvard students soaked from sprinklers while supporting Hamas. VERY SAD!]

Organizers of the protest haven’t been very open to interacting with members of the media.

When protesters saw Logan Schiciano, news director at Northwestern News Report, filming them on Thursday, one of them came over and forcefully tried to knock the phone out of his hand.

Unfortunately some protesters at Northwestern’s newly-formed encampment weren’t too thrilled with us reporting. pic.twitter.com/kUXFWt9Kvd — Logan Schiciano (@LoganSchiciano) April 25, 2024

One of the organizers also told a Times of Israel reporter that they don’t “have a place here.”

“Since that’s an Israeli propaganda tool, that’s not going to have a place here,” an organizer said.

Northwestern senior Josh Miller told the outlet that he doesn’t even think most of the protesters go to the university.

“I think a lot of these people aren’t even Northwestern students,” he said.

[RELATED: Hamas-endorsed protesters at The New School forced me into oncoming traffic for committing journalism: EXCLUSIVE]

One individual present at the protest was even seen wearing a sweatshirt featuring a Hamas militant, Richard Goldberg, a senior advisor for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies posted.

🚨 Just filmed by a student at the Northwestern Hamas campsite. It’s no longer a pro-Hamas campsite. It’s a Hamas campsite. They’re not hiding it. pic.twitter.com/7eqlkZ2DLj — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) April 25, 2024







