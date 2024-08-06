Most charges dropped against anti-Israel protesters despite millions in damage at Cal Poly Humboldt

The Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office recently dropped the vast majority of its charges against the anti-Israel demonstrators who occupied California Polytechnic State University, Humboldt’s campus and caused millions of dollars in property damage,

The cases “have been rejected for filing of charges based upon insufficient evidence to prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt and/or interests of justice grounds,” District Attorney Stacey Eads wrote.

In total, out of the 39 individuals who were initially charged, 27 of them have been let off. The remaining 12 individuals have reportedly been referred back to the Cal Poly Humboldt University Police Department for additional investigation.

[RELATED: Pro-Hamas Humboldt students take over campus building with barricades, violently shove out police: WATCH]

“Those cases which were not rejected are pending, as they are being referred to the lead investigating agency, Cal Poly Humboldt Police Department, for further investigation, information and/or documentation,” Eads wrote to the North Coast Journal.

The Cal Poly Humboldt University Senate, which is composed of students at the school, has already passed a resolution calling for all charges resulting from the anti-Israel demonstrations to be dropped.

The pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Cal Poly Humboldt left more than 8,000 pounds of debris for workers to clean up as a result of their protests during the spring 2024 semester.

The anti-Israel demonstrators at the university additionally occupied a significant portion of the campus, including two buildings. They renamed one of the two buildings that they occupied “Intifada hall.”

Posts on social media also show that the pro-Palestinian demonstrators vandalized a building on campus with anti-Israel messaging. “Blood on your hands,” one message inside a campus office states.

[RELATED: ‘BRUTALIZE,’ ‘ESCALATE’: CUNY anti-Israel group threatens violence against NYC and police officers]

Throughout the demonstrations, the anti-Israel protestors demanded that Cal Poly Humboldt disclose the names of companies it does business with in Israel, end ties with Israeli universities, divest from companies supporting Israel’s war against Hamas, and call for a ceasefire between Israeli forces and Hamas.

The university estimates that damage to property incurred during the protests is in the millions.

Earlier this year, the president of Cal Poly Humboldt, Tom Jackson, Jr., resigned his position following criticism from left-wing activists over his response to anti-Israel protests last semester.

Campus Reform has contacted California Polytechnic State University, Humboldt for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.