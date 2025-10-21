MSU hits student with potential sanctions for anti-Israel protests, harassment of university president

A Michigan student may face consequences for his actions during a raucous anti-Israel protest he helped lead.

Eli Folts, a Michigan State University student, may face sanctions from the school for his role in an August demonstration organized by the Hurriya Coalition against the school’s financial ties to Israel.

The protesters followed university president Kevin Guskiewicz offstage after he spoke at the Sparticipation campus involvement fair and peppered him with questions about a variety of topics.

[RELATED: Chapman calls students to disciplinary hearings following pro-DEI protest]

The president initially ignored the crowd, but eventually “turned and asked the students to stop,” saying “it wasn’t the time or place for a protest,” according to The Detroit News.

This order was ignored when the protesters returned shortly after to follow Guskiewicz at a distance, continuing the same behavior.

Folts was subsequently sent a letter from the school informing him that he was under investigation for harassment, intimidation, and disruption of a university event or refusing to follow university directives, though he says the harassment charge was dropped.

Students are not permitted to “continuously or persistently intimidate another individual so as to coerce that individual into some action or avoidance of action,” nor can they “obstruct, disrupt, or interfere with the functions, services, or directives of the University, its offices, or its employees,” according to the “General Student Regulations” page on the school’s website.

[RELATED: Columbia disciplines over 70 pro-Palestine protesters amid federal funding deal]

Folts was previously arrested and pleaded guilty to trespassing in another incident at the school. He could now face temporary suspension or even expulsion if found liable for the new charges.

Folts’ case marks a significant shift in the university’s attitude toward such conduct, as it has historically been lax in dealing with similar protests.

The school permitted an encampment that was eventually taken down voluntarily and arrested 19 students at a single protest, but dropped the charges against them in the end.

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow Austin Browne on X and Instagram.