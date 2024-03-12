Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

NAACP tells Black athletes to 'reconsider' attending Florida public colleges amid DEI pushback

​The NAACP is asking Black student-athletes attending public colleges in Florida to "reconsider" their attendance as the state is pushing back against Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives.

Trending
1
UC Berkeley student speaks out about 'horrific day for Jewish students,' says freshman …
By Adam Sabes 
2
Cornell University hires unhinged Jew-hating professor who thinks Israel must be destroyed
By Emily Fowler  '24
3
Harvard epidemiologist in Chinese dictator hat wants 'accountability' for anti-lockdown…
By Addison Smith 
4
University official threatens to call cops on Christian YouTuber for not moving to 'exp…
By Wyatt Eichholz  '24
5
Johns Hopkins Medicine Chief Diversity Officer resigns after 'poorly worded' email abou…
By Adam Sabes 
6
Tufts Jewish students report being 'spat' on during student gov meeting: 'Go back to I…
By Adam Sabes 
Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
March 12, 2024, 2:39 pm ET

The NAACP is asking Black student-athletes attending public colleges in Florida to “reconsider” their attendance as the state is pushing back against Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives.

The letter was sent to current and prospective Black student-athletes on March 11, according to a press release by the organization.

”The letter comes following recent news that the University of Florida had dismantled its DEI department at the direction of  the DeSantis administration’s Stop WOKE Act. The bill, which was passed last year, prohibits the use of state funds for any diversity, equity, and inclusion programs,” the organization wrote.

As Campus Reform reported, the University of Florida fired all of its DEI office employees on March 1 and eliminated the department.

[RELATED: University of Florida fires all DEI employees, eliminates department]

”To comply with the Florida Board of Governor’s regulation 9.016 on prohibited expenditures, the University of Florida has closed the Office of the Chief Diversity Officer, eliminated DEI positions and administrative appointments,” the University of Florida wrote in a memo to staff.

”To all current and prospective college student-athletes - the NAACP urges you to reconsider any potential decision to attend, and compete at a predominantly white institution in the state of Florida,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson wrote in the letter. “This is not about politics. It’s about the protection of our community, the progression of our culture, and most of all, it’s about your education, and your future.”

”Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has made no effort to conceal his administration’s devaluation of Black America,” he added.

[RELATED: FIU student body prez says defending DEI is top priority]

A spokeswoman for DeSantis pointed NBC News to a March 1 post on X, where the Florida governor wrote “DEI is toxic and has no place in our public universities. I’m glad that Florida was the first state to eliminate DEI and I hope more states follow suit.”

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this