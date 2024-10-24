Nancy Pelosi interrupted by Harvard anti-Israel protesters at event

Save Download Preview LOS ANGELES - FEB 20: Nancy Pelosi at VH1 Trailblazer Honors at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on February 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was interrupted by Harvard University anti-Israel protesters at an event in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The event, organized by The Harvard Book Store was hosted at First Parish Church on Wednesday and featured Democratic Massachusetts Governor Maura Healy as a moderator, according to The Harvard Crimson.

“Nancy, Nancy, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,” protesters chanted at the event.

Pelosi defended President Biden’s strategy in the Israel-Hamas war in response to the protesters.

“He has been very concerned about a two-state solution for the region,” Pelosi said. “He has been such a strong supporter of humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza.”

Pelosi further said “We don’t want any children killed...There has to be a resolution of conflict that is not as savage as war.”

Tamar Sella, an organizer with Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine told The Harvard Crimson, “We’re not going to be silent in the complicity that we’re all facing as taxpayers, as Harvard students, in allowing our money to go directly towards bombing children.”

During the event, protesters used the church balconies to drop banners while they shouted, “Arms embargo now! Arms embargo now!”

The protesters were eventually forced to leave by the Cambridge Police Department.