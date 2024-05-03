Opinion
NEGOTIATING WITH TERRORISTS: These universities have cut deals with their Hamas-endorsed occupiers

Some universities are choosing to bring in police, while others are choosing to quell the chaos by cutting deals with the terrorist-endorsed agitators on their own campuses.

May 3, 2024, 1:12 pm ET

As pro-Hamas occupation encampments rage on at universities across the countries, some universities are choosing to bring in police, while others are choosing to quell the chaos by cutting deals with the terrorist-endorsed agitators on their own campuses. 


Northwestern University

In a statement , Northwestern announced it reached a deal with faculty and students representing the protesters who occupied a portion of campus. The university’s Students for Justice in Palestine group previously released a list of demands before beginning the occupation, including demands for Northwestern to end partnerships that “legitimize genocide and occupation” and divest from companies that support Israel.


Brown University

The school revealed that the anti-Israel demonstrators “agreed to end the encampment and refrain from further actions that would violate Brown’s conduct code through the end of the academic year, which includes Commencement and Reunion Weekend.”

Rutgers University

Administrators at Rutgers University-New Brunswick wrote in a message to the community on Thursday that they had reached a resolution with the encampment protesters, which is organized by Students for Justice in Palestine.


University of Minnesota

Administrators agreed to allow the anti-Israel encampment organizers to meet with the Board of Regents on May 10 to argue why the university should divest from companies doing business in Israel. Protest leaders will also meet biweekly with university administrators.

