New Jersey SJP group urges students to apply to West Bank university with Hamas ties

An anti-Israel student group in New Jersey urged followers to sign up for an online program with a West Bank university that has been accused of having ties to the terrorist group, Hamas.



The New Jersey Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) Coalition posted to Instagram on May 31, urging students to enroll in a summer program with Birzeit University in the West Bank. The post was also shared by the SJP at Montclair State University in New Jersey.



Explaining the reasoning for encouraging students to apply, the group wrote: “As the Zionist entity continues its genocidal campaign of mass murder and cultural erasure against the Palestinian people, it is imperative that student organizers further their knowledge of the political and cultural life of Palestine and the Arab World.”

“For this reason, we are honored to share the following opportunity from Birzeit University, Palestine’s most prestigious university and a central site of struggle in the war against Zionist colonization,” the New Jersey SJP Coalition wrote.

“Birzeit University’s Palestine and Arabic Studies (PAS) Program will be offered online from June 26-August 22. The PAS Program is a great opportunity to take social science classes about Palestine and both Modern Standard & Colloquial Palestinian Arabic from a University in Palestine. The deadline to apply is June 20,” the group added.



Birzeit University, which has international partnerships including with six colleges and universities located in the United States, allegedly has multiple connections to the terrorist group, Hamas.



A lawsuit filed against Harvard University over anti-Semitism on campus mentions the Ivy League institution’s connection to Birzeit, and states: “Birzeit’s buildings and events are named after convicted terrorists; military parades on campus feature students wearing mock explosive vests while waving Hamas flags; in May 2022, Hamas won the majority of Birzeit student government seats; and, two weeks before the October 7 massacre, eight students were arrested with weapons and plans to carry out a terrorist attack.”



On Oct. 11, four days after the Oct. 7 massacre, Birzeit released a statement condemning Israel’s counterattack on Hamas: “The council of Birzeit University unequivocally condemns the aggressive actions carried out by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza, as well as across our homeland. We stand in solidarity with our resilient people and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, whose sacrifices have engraved stories of pride and honor in the records of our nation.”



“We assert the inherent right of Palestinians to self-defense and their relentless pursuit of freedom from the oppressive occupation. In these difficult times, we take immense pride in the unwavering spirit of our people,” the university continued.



“Our thoughts are with the martyrs who have given their lives for our just cause, and we wish a swift recovery to the wounded. We also fervently hope for the liberation of those unjustly held captive,” the statement concluded.



