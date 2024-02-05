New York machete-wielding professor fired again after exploring protest for landlords with ties to Israel: Report

An instructor at the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York City has been fired after she suggested a possible protest of landlords and businesspeople who have ties to Israel.

According to the New York Post, Shellyne Rodriguez, who was seen on camera holding a machete to a reporter’s neck in May 2023, told students she was fired on Jan. 23.

“Cooper Union has fired me because of a social media post I made about ‘Zionists...effective immediately’” Rodriguez wrote.

”This is fascism. Y’all are learning about it in real time,” she added.

The New York Post reported that it’s unclear what got Rodriguez fired, but noted that she encouraged others to protest landlords and businesspeople that have ties to Israel during a City University of New York for Palestine panel.

Rodriguez posted a flyer promoting a “Pro-Israel action” event that was covered in cockroaches.

”Look at this dirty f—ing roach former bronx borough president Ruben Diaz Jr. a Zionist lapdog,” she wrote in the caption.

The City University of New York for Palestine group criticized her dismissal in an open letter to administrators.

“The Cooper Union wrongfully terminated a valued educator who is indispensable to the community and the academic livelihood of students,” the letter stated.

Rodriguez was previously fired from Hunter College after berating students from the school’s Students for Life chapter, saying the display was “violent,” “triggering,” and “f*cking propaganda,” before holding a machete to a New York Post reporter’s neck.

As Campus Reform previously reported, she was listed as an “adjunct instructor” at Cooper Union in New York, New York and taught a sculpture class in the fall of 2023.