New York University offers ‘protest tips,’ calls on white students to ‘use white privilege to protect others’

New York University’s Center on Race Inequality & the Law offers a page with advice on protesting that calls on white Americans to “[u]se white privilege to protect others.”

The “Protest Tips and Resources” page offers a list of “Best Practices for Protesting Safely,” alleging that protesting can be dangerous, “especially for Black and Brown people.”

One of the tips calls on readers to “[u]se white privilege to protect others” by interposing themselves between police officers and “Black and Brown people.”

Protesters are also encouraged to be on the lookout for undercover police officers, record arrests, wear masks, and to use hand sanitizer.

The tips page also encourages demonstrators to “assume you came into contact with [COVID-19] and self-isolate for two weeks after attending the protests,” and to take a COVID-19 test.

The Center on Race Inequality aims to “produce content that addresses the historical, empirical, and pervasive character of racial bias in the legal system,” and to “challenge institutions and systems that perpetuate racial injustice by taking legal action.”

Many colleges and universities promote the concept of “white privilege” and “whiteness.”

The University of California, Irvine, for example, hosted an event in January exploring “white privilege” through the medium of a “performative lecture” featuring music.

Northwestern University is offering a class on “Unsettling Whiteness” that will discuss topics such as “the regime of White Democracy” and how “whiteness” can appear “under the heading of white supremacy, white privilege or white authority.”

Student at Smith College can take a “White Supremacy in the Age of Trump” course that examines “the relationship between white supremacy and white privilege.”

Campus Reform has reached out to New York University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.