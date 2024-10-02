Newsom vetoes bill allowing illegal alien students to obtain campus jobs

California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have allowed illegal immigrants to hold jobs at public universities.

Assembly Bill 2586 would have let illegal immigrant students at California’s public colleges and universities to be hired for campus jobs; the legislation was vetoed on Sept. 22.

Governor Newsom explained his decision in a letter to lawmakers that same day.

“California has a proud history of being at the forefront of expanding opportunities for undocumented students who seek to realize their higher education dreams,” the governor wrote. “Including immigrant students in opportunities to succeed through higher education is also important for local communities and California’s economy.”

“Given the gravity of the potential consequences of this bill, which include potential criminal and civil liability for state employees, it is critical that the courts address the legality of such a policy and the novel legal theory behind this legislation before proceeding,” he continued. “Seeking declaratory relief in court - an option available to the University of California - would provide such clarity”

The bill came after 20 illegal alien students staged a hunger strike in January in order to pressure the UC Board of Regents to establish work opportunities like paid research roles for those who are not citizens.

A new study from William Kidder of UCLA’s Civil Rights Project and Kevin Johnson of the UC Davis School of Law says that the number of undocumented students at California’s public universities has decreased significantly since 2016.

The study further states that the Trump administration was responsible for a “slow strangulation” of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy (DACA).

As noted by Fox News, this is not the first time that Newsom, considered by many to be a possible Democratic presidential contender in the future, has attempted to moderate his image as a progressive governor in a deep blue state.

Last month, Newsom also vetoed a bill that would have allowed illegal aliens to receive state assistance in purchasing homes for the first time.

Campus Reform has contacted Governor Newsom and the UC Board of Regents for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.