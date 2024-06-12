NO STRIKE FOR YOU: California judge tells grad student employees to get back to work, citing 'damage to students'

A judge in California ordered a union representing academic workers at the University of California to stop its strike across six campuses, stating their action is causing “damage to students’ education.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, United Auto Workers Local 4811 went on strike in May after it alleged that union members’ free speech rights were violated when administrators at UC Irvine, UC San Diego, and UCLA took actions to dismantle anti-Israel encampments.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Randall J. Sherman made the ruling on Friday in response to a lawsuit from the University of California, which alleges the union violated “no strike” contract clauses.

Melissa Matella, UC associate vice president for systemwide labor relations, said in a statement that the university is pleased with the decision.

“We are extremely grateful for a pause in this strike so our students can complete their academic studies. The strike would have caused irreversible setbacks to students’ academic achievements and may have stalled critical research projects in the final quarter,” Matella said.

Union President Rafael Jaime told the outlet they are “ready for a long fight.”

“UC academic workers are facing down an attack on our whole movement,” Jaime said. “PERB, the regulatory body with the expertise to rule on labor law, has twice found no grounds to halt our strike. I want to make clear that this struggle is far from over. In the courtroom, the law is on our side and we’re prepared to keep defending our rights — and outside, 48,000 workers are ready for a long fight.”

The union argued its strike is legal and not related to contracts, alleging that worker rights were violated when the universities took action against anti-Israel protesters, mentioning that some discipline has stopped workers from accessing university-owened housing.