‘NONSENSE,’ ‘WASTE OF MONEY’: Mississippi official goes after DEI in education

In a recent speech at the Neshoba County Fair in Mississippi, State Auditor Shad White spoke out against Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in Mississippi’s higher education.



In his July 31 speech at the fair, White said that DEI is “indoctrination,” and stated: “Unfortunately, my office found that here in Mississippi – me and you, the taxpayers – we pay millions of dollars every single year for DEI training at our public universities. It makes absolutely no sense. It’s got to stop.”



White criticized Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who also serves as President of the Mississippi Senate, claiming that under Hosemann’s leadership, several anti-DEI bills were stopped before they could become law.



“This stuff is just nonsense,” White said. “It’s just a waste of money. We’ve got to find a way to stop this. Somebody’s got to explain to me like I’m a four-year-old or a well-trained golden retriever how all of these other states can ban money going to DEI and somehow, we cannot.”



“This is just common sense. Stop spending money on DEI and start spending it on the stuff that matters,” White added.



Mississippi State University Vice President of Strategic Communications Sid Salter responded to White’s comments in an interview with “The Gallo Show.” Salter claimed that the purpose of DEI is to “instill values” in students, not to brainwash them.



“From the standpoint of Mississippi State University, nothing that the auditor talked about in terms of ‘woke indoctrination’ or trying to influence students in any direction politically or morally is happening or has happened at Mississippi State University,” Salter alleged.



MSU’s DEI office, the “Office of Inclusive Excellence,” offers an “Inclusion Competency” learning track, in which participants can learn to “understand cultural risk,” “recognize a monochronic workplace,” and “describe someone with an internal locus of control.”



The “Office of Inclusive Excellence” also offers a “Words & Deeds By Leaders Make the Difference” program for faculty and staff. The program teaches participants how to create “an affirming environment, inclusive best practices, and the power of an inclusive leader.”



Multiple states have passed anti-DEI legislation taking aim at DEI initiatives in public colleges and universities, such as Alabama, Utah, Florida, and Texas.



In response to Salter’s comments, White told SuperTalk Mississippi News: “Every single university in Mississippi has self-reported spending that they put toward DEI funding and anyone who says otherwise, including Mississippi State, is simply wrong.”



“If Sid Salter is going to make an assertion that Mississippi State doesn’t spend any money on DEI or anything that could be considered woke, then he better make sure that the first things that pop up on the MSU website when you type in ‘diversity’ don’t directly mention DEI.”



Campus Reform has contacted Shad White, Delbert Hosemann, and Sid Salter for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.