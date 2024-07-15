Northeastern University prof said Trump assassination attempt should help Republicans 'reconsider' gun control

James Alan Fox. Credit: Northeastern University

A Northeastern University professor said that the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump should get Republicans to “Reconsider” their stance on some gun control measures.

James Alan Fox, a Northeastern University professor of Criminology, made the comment to Northeastern University’s news service on Saturday, just hours after Trump was shot.

“The Republican party has been rather reluctant to back sensible gun control measures,” Fox said. “Their party leader has been shot. Fortunately, he didn’t get mortally wounded, but it certainly should help them reconsider some of their stances on sensible gun safety measures.”

The quote would later be removed from the article entirely.

Fox noted that similar previous incidents of political gun violence have forced gun control to be discussed.

“We’ve had similar incidents with the attempt on Reagan’s life and the Giffords shooting, and each time it brought the issue of gun violence to the surface, and I hope it does here,” Fox said.

Fox also maintains the Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killing Database.

Law enforcement officials said Thomas Matthew Crooks carried out the assassination attempt on Saturday during a rally hosted by the former President, according to the Associated Press.

One attendee at the rally was killed and two others were injured. Crooks was killed by law enforcement officials.

Corey Comperatore was later named as the man who was killed during the shooting. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said during a press conference that Comperatore was shielding his family from gunfire.

The FBI said it’s investigating the shooting as a possible act of domestic terrorism.

Campus Reform reached out to Fox and Northeastern for comment.