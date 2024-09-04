Northern Kentucky University closes down DEI office amid nationwide anti-DEI campaign

Northern Kentucky University (NKU) recently announced that it will close its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) office.



The announcement was made by NKU President Cady Short-Thompson on Aug. 29, who explained: “The circumstances under which universities across the commonwealth and the country find themselves, coupled with the legislative priorities of state leaders for the upcoming session, require universities to change.”



“Helping students of all backgrounds to flourish is everyone’s job at NKU and our undeniable commitment to our students’ success remains strong,” she added.



Short-Thompson has defended DEI in the past in front of the Kentucky legislature.



As of publishing time, the DEI office’s website on NKU’s domain is unavailable.



The decision comes after multiple states have passed legislation to halt the spread of DEI throughout higher education. Kentucky lawmakers have been examining the potentially harmful of effects of DEI on colleges and universities, though no anti-DEI legislation has been signed into law in the state yet.



An NKU student lamented the university’s decision and defended the presence of DEI programs at public universities.



“It is setting a precedent that public universities will bow to the whim of the most radical Republicans,” said student James Renton.



Shortly before NKU announced its decision, the University of Kentucky shuttered its own DEI office, with school President Eli Capilouto acknowledging that its presence contributed to the school’s potentially being perceived as “artisan or political on the issues of our day,” focusing on “things solely through the lens of identity.”



Like Short-Thompson, Capilouto also previously defended DEI.



“As the University of Kentucky’s president, let me be clear: I am opposed to the legislation regarding both DEI and tenure,” Capilouto stated in February. “I have voiced my stance in a manner that I hope is respectful and thoughtful. I will continue to do so.”



Campus Reform has contacted Northern Kentucky University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.