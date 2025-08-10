Northwestern faculty group urges school to reject Trump administration funds

Faculty and staff at Northwestern University have published an open letter calling on the university administration to reject deals proposed by the Trump administration.

In the letter, published July 29 in The Daily Northwestern, the group of Northwestern University faculty—who call themselves the “Northwestern Concerned Faculty Group”—stated that they will oppose any agreement between the university and the Trump administration to release withheld federal funds.

“Acquiescence to the administration’s tactics would make Northwestern complicit in an assault on higher education, which is an essential bulwark of civil society,” the faculty stated.

“The way forward is to not give in to the lawlessness of the Trump administration — it is to stand up for American institutions of higher education,” the faculty added.

The faculty posted their letter about a week before Northwestern University President Michael Schill returned to Washington, D.C. for a closed-door, transcribed interview with the House Committee on Education and the Workforce on Aug. 5.

In March, the U.S. Department of Education launched an investigation into Northwestern and 59 other schools over concerns with anti-Semitism on their campuses.

“The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year,” said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon at the time.

Northwestern has made various headlines for reports of anti-Semitism on its campus.

Last month, Northwestern Professor Wendy Pearlman came under scrutiny for supporting groups linked to anti-Israel terrorism, including Jewish Voice for Peace and Masar Badil. She had previously promoted events tied to the PFLP and Hamas.

On June 3, Northwestern’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) led a protest condemning Israel and marking the anniversary of a campus encampment.

Demonstrators chanted anti-Israel slogans, while Jewish Voice for Peace criticized police presence and accused the university of siding with pro-Israel forces.

In April, the Trump administration suspended $790 million in federal funding to Northwestern amid Title VI investigations into campus anti-Semitism at the school. In response, alumni and activists demanded structural reforms to protect students’ civil rights and ensure campus safety.

Two months later, Northwestern announced spending cuts and staff reductions after the Trump administration’s funding freeze; faculty were notified on June 10.

Campus Reform has contacted Northwestern University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.