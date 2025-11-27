Northwestern reportedly nearing deal to end federal probe, restore research funds

Northwestern University is finalizing a $75 million agreement with the Trump administration that would end a federal investigation into its handling of campus antisemitism and unfreeze hundreds of millions in blocked research funding, according to a report from The New York Times.

The high-stakes deal comes after months of pressure from the White House and GOP lawmakers, who accused Northwestern of failing to protect Jewish students during anti-Israel protests.

The proposed settlement, which sources say is still subject to change, would also close a broader federal review into the university’s compliance with civil rights and campus safety regulations.

The administration froze $790 million in federal research funds earlier this year, prompting Northwestern to cut hundreds of jobs and warn of deep financial strain. Then-president Michael Schill resigned in September amid the controversy, and interim president Henry Bienen has since sought a resolution that avoids further federal entanglement.

If finalized, the $75 million payout would rank among the largest settlements tied to campus oversight under the Trump administration, which has pushed universities to tie federal funding to stricter enforcement of campus standards.

Other institutions have struck similar deals involving fines, policy concessions, or leadership changes.

Federal officials say negotiations are proceeding “in good faith.” Northwestern has not commented publicly.