Northwestern reportedly nearing deal to end federal probe, restore research funds

University seeks to restore nearly $800M in federal research dollars after months of political fallout.

Jared Harris | Deputy Editor
November 27, 2025, 3:10 pm ET

Northwestern University is finalizing a $75 million agreement with the Trump administration that would end a federal investigation into its handling of campus antisemitism and unfreeze hundreds of millions in blocked research funding, according to a report from The New York Times.

The high-stakes deal comes after months of pressure from the White House and GOP lawmakers, who accused Northwestern of failing to protect Jewish students during anti-Israel protests. 

[RELATED: Northwestern Faculty Assembly rejects Trump’s Higher Ed Compact, continues to weather $790M freeze]

The proposed settlement, which sources say is still subject to change, would also close a broader federal review into the university’s compliance with civil rights and campus safety regulations.

The administration froze $790 million in federal research funds earlier this year, prompting Northwestern to cut hundreds of jobs and warn of deep financial strain. Then-president Michael Schill resigned in September amid the controversy, and interim president Henry Bienen has since sought a resolution that avoids further federal entanglement.

If finalized, the $75 million payout would rank among the largest settlements tied to campus oversight under the Trump administration, which has pushed universities to tie federal funding to stricter enforcement of campus standards.

[RELATED: Northwestern helps illegal alien students access employment, health care, scholarships, and more]

Other institutions have struck similar deals involving fines, policy concessions, or leadership changes.

Federal officials say negotiations are proceeding “in good faith.” Northwestern has not commented publicly.

