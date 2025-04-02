Northwestern student group offers free 'Plan B Hotline' to advance 'healthy sexuality'

The Sexual Health and Assault Peer Educators (SHAPE) group in Northwestern University in Illinois has launched an initiative to provide free Plan B pills, condoms, and lube in its ongoing effort to “create a culture of healthy sexuality.”

In a pinned post on SHAPE’s Instagram, it advertises “Condom broke? SHAPE can help you get free Plan B.” The post links to a “Plan B Hotline”–a Google form that arranges for a “discreet” drop-off of the contraceptive pills.

According to the form, this Plan B service is free, and its users are guaranteed anonymity. Once the form is filled out, a SHAPE member will “drop off the Plan B in a discreet package with your student ID on it.”

Other services from SHAPE include free “sexual health packs” with snacks and condoms.

SHAPE has also advertised a sex toy raffle “for all anatomies” as its post-Valentine’s Day event, where the entry fees were donated to the Chicago Abortion Fund. In preparation for the giveaway, SHAPE shared an Instagram post with the headline “People will be… having more sex with robots than humans by 2025.”

“[N]eed a little novelty? really wanted this tweet to come true? come enter our sex toy giveaway on 2/15 in the norris lake room! join us and enter a drawing to win vibrators, strokers, and more (inclusive) sex toys :),” the post read.

The messaging also aligns with SHAPE’s mission to “increase students’ comfort about sexuality, encourage them to learn and adopt healthy behaviors and help them recognize and address unhealthy and dangerous behaviors and attitudes regarding sexuality and relationships.”

Kristi Hamrick of Students for Life of America told Campus Reform that a better program for students is one “that educates women on their life-affirming options, which helps people balance a complete life — work, school, and family. That’s the very least that a school can do — open doors — not ignore risk.”

Students for Life’s Standing with You program is one example, Hamrick noted.

“We live in a culture in which drug-resistant Sexually Transmitted Diseases are a danger, a harm ignored by programs like these, and we live in a time in which a simple ultrasound shows the truth of life in the womb,” she added. “Ignoring this truth for the lie that there are no consequences to bad advice harms the students exposed to SHAPE.”

In an effort to combat changes at the federal level, SHAPE has also published a list of resources for “sexual health,” such as for abortion and “Trans Survivors.”

NU SHAPE declined to comment on Campus Reform’s inquiry about its free Plan Bs, condoms, and lube initiative.

Campus Reform has also contacted Northwestern Media Relations and NU Feminists for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.