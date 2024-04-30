NORTHWESTERN SURRENDERS: University to pay off protesters to disband encampment

Northwestern University has reached an agreement with anti-Israel student encampment protesters on Monday, making a number of concessions in order to get the group to take down most of their tents.

In a statement on Monday, Northwestern announced it reached a deal with faculty and students representing the protesters who occupied a portion of campus. The university’s Students for Justice in Palestine group previously released a list of demands before beginning the occupation, including demands for Northwestern to end partnerships that “legitimize genocide and occupation” and divest from companies that support Israel.

In the deal, Northwestern administrators agreed to “support visiting Palestinian faculty and students at risk” by funding two Palestinian faculty per year for two years and covering the full cost of attendance for five Palestinian undergraduates to attend the institution.

Northwestern will also provide “temporary space” for Muslim students and Middle East and North African Studies Program students, with the promise that a house will be built for those students.

Northwestern fell short of promising a full divestment for Israel, but agreed to re-establish an investment responsibility committee with representation from students, faculty, and staff.

The encampment protesters agreed to make their demonstration complaint with university policies and regulations in exchange for the deal.

”This path forward requires the immediate removal of tents on Deering Meadow, cessation of non-approved use of amplified sound and a commitment that all conduct on Deering and across campus will comply with all University rules and policies. Compliant demonstration can continue at Deering Meadow through June 1,” the university wrote in a statement.

During the encampment, protesters attempted to physically stop a member of the press from recording their demonstration.

Unfortunately some protesters at Northwestern’s newly-formed encampment weren’t too thrilled with us reporting. pic.twitter.com/kUXFWt9Kvd — Logan Schiciano (@LoganSchiciano) April 25, 2024

The Anti-Defamation League wrote in a statement on X that the agreement is both “reprehensible” and “dangerous.”

”The agreement between Northwestern University leadership and encampment protesters is reprehensible, dangerous, and a case study in failed leadership. For days, protesters violated campus codes of conduct and policies, intentionally fanned the flames of hate and antisemitism, and wreaked havoc on campus life. Instead of holding the perpetrators accountable, the university rewarded them. It would be unbelievable if it wasn’t true,” the ADL wrote.

”What about Jewish students who have been victims of vicious antisemitic harassment and continuous intimidation on campus for months while the university stayed silent? How do they benefit from this arrangement? What does this mean?,” the ADL asked. ”What commitments did the protesters make to stop celebrating violence against Jews and spreading dangerous antisemitic tropes? What steps will Northwestern take to hold professors and teaching assistants responsible for violating university policies and spreading hateful lies, ginning up antisemitism on campus, and creating a dangerous environment for Jewish students?,” the group added.