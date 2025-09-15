Northwestern taps ex-president who launched Qatar campus to replace Schill amid anti-Semitism scrutiny

Northwestern University announced on Sept. 9 that former president Henry S. Bienen will return to lead the school, years after establishing the school’s controversial satellite campus in Qatar, a nation that has hosted Hamas leaders.

Bienen will replace Michael Schill, who resigned following criticism of Northwestern’s handling of anti-Semitism on campus.

“We believe Henry is uniquely suited to follow President Michael Schill’s tenure and continue to support the University,” Peter Barris, chair of Northwestern’s board of trustees, said in a statement. “With more than three decades of service to our community, Henry has a deep knowledge of Northwestern and shares our love and passion for the institution.

Bienen previously served as school president from 1995-2009 and established Northwestern’s satellite campus in Qatar. “I’m really pleased with the Qatar initiative after having spent three days there,” Bienen has said.

The Qatar campus has drawn criticism for operating under Qatari laws that prohibit criticism of the government, a restriction affecting students and faculty.

The campus has also faced scrutiny for faculty affiliations with individuals who have defended or financially supported Hamas. The gulf state has even hosted Hamas leaders, according to The Times of Israel.

Campus Reform has previously reported about the enduring controversy surrounding the extent of Qatari influence on Northwestern University and Northwestern-Qatar’s partnership with Al Jeezera, a group with many alleged ties to anti-Western terrorism.

A recent report, for instance, titled “Foreign Infiltration: Georgetown University, Qatar, and the Muslim Brotherhood,” revealed extensive Qatari funding of Georgetown University, including “approximately $1.073 billion from Qatar since establishing its Qatar campus in 2005.”

The report claimed these contributions influenced the university’s academic environment, research, and faculty recruitment. Georgetown also renewed its Qatar partnership for 10 years and honored Sheikha Moza, linked to a Hamas tribute.

Another report, published this July by Americans for Public Trust, revealed that U.S. universities received nearly $12 billion from China and Qatar, raising concerns about foreign influence.

“Nearly $12 billion has come from China and Qatar alone, frequently to elite research institutions,” the report noted. The funding was concentrated at schools like Harvard, NYU, and Stanford.

Northwestern has also been under scrutiny in connection with anti-Semitism concerns. In April, the Trump administration moved to suspend $790 million in federal funding to Northwestern University amid a Department of Education investigation into alleged campus anti-Semitism following the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

Campus Reform has contacted Northwestern University and its Office of the President for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.