Notre Dame swaps DEI office label for religious name, retains LGBT, race programs

The University of Notre Dame has renamed its Center for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) without seemingly changing its primary functions amid ongoing federal and state scrutiny over DEI.

Notre Dame has rebranded the DEI office as the Sister Thea Bowman Center.

“Named for Sister Thea Bowman, a Black Catholic religious sister, teacher, musician, liturgist, and scholar known for her deep faith and steadfast commitment to human connection, the Center is designed to be a place on campus rooted in hope and unity that inspires trust, reverence, and a true sense of belonging among all who enter,” a web page states.

In comments made to The Observer, university official Erin Blasko said the office’s name change serves to “honor those who have been inspired by faith and who continue to inspire us to respect one another as children of God.”

The center still serves students utilizing DEI resources from the Multicultural Student Programs and Services (MSPS), the Gender Relations Center (GRC), and the Office of Student Enrichment (OSE). Other student organizations housed in the center include the Diversity Council (DCND) and the LGBT-based PrismND.

According to its website, the Gender Relations Center “designs and implements educational programming and workshops in the areas of Gender Equity and Intersectionality, Healthy Relationships, LGBTQ and Allies, and Masculinities and Authenticity.”

Regarding its LGBTQ and Allies section, the GRC displays LGBT flags and partners with PrismND, Notre Dame’s official LGBT undergraduate student organization. GRC also holds “safe space” discussions in its “Champions of Diversity Room,” and its leadership team features their preferred pronouns on its website.

Despite being a Catholic institution, Notre Dame continues to embrace LGBT ideology. However, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has affirmed that the “Catholic Church has consistently taught that homosexual acts ‘are contrary to the natural law. … [and] Under no circumstances can they be approved.’”

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Notre Dame for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.