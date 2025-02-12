Notre Dame University changes DEI webpage title to read ‘We Are All Notre Dame’

Notre Dame University in Indiana recently changed the title of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) webpage to read “We Are All Notre Dame,” though it has still kept some DEI-related content on the page.

The webpage used to be titled “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” but was changed, apparently sometime in late January.

[RELATED: Students embrace conservative beliefs as Trump enacts anti-DEI agenda: WATCH]

The new “We Are All Notre Dame” page still features several DEI-related initiatives, such as an “Inclusive Campus Survey” that aims to “assess the overall climate on campus related to diversity and inclusion.”

Other initiatives include a focus on “Student Diversity and Engagement” to highlight “underrepresented voices” at the university, “Staff Diversity Plans” in which the school leadership discusses “progress on diversity initiatives,” a “Diversity Catalyst Program,” and an “Office of Institutional Equity.”

The change in Notre Dame’s DEI webpage comes after President Donald Trump’s anti-DEI executive order, signed on Jan. 21.

A University spokesperson, Erin Blasko, denied that the changes came as a result of any White House directives, instead referring to University President Fr. Robert Dowd, saying: “Since Fr. Dowd’s inauguration, we’ve been going through the website and we’ve been updating it to better reflect Fr. Dowd’s voice and leadership in a number of ways,” as reported by The Observer.

[RELATED: Dept. of Education rolls back DEI under new Trump executive orders]

Notre Dame is not the only university revising or curbing its DEI initiatives since Trump’s inauguration.

The Air Force Academy, for example, recently canceled a previously offered Diversity and Inclusion Studies minor program that featured classes such as “Gender and Sexuality in History” and “Diversity and Security.”

Weber State University has also scrubbed out DEI references from its mission statement.

Campus Reform has reached out to Notre Dame University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.